Early voting ends Friday

Texans have a couple days left to cast their ballots early in the Nov. 5 General Election.

Aside from the presidential race, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, southern Denton County voters will decide numerous federal, state and county races. Learn more about the candidates in selected local races here. Also on the ballot are proposed tax rate increases for Argyle ISD and Northwest ISD to address budget shortfalls.

Early voting will be available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Friday, Nov. 1. Denton County residents who are registered to vote can vote at any of the 54 early voting locations around the county. Those who wait until Election Day must cast their ballots at their designated precinct.

Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson announced that Denton County has 661,565 registered voters ahead the Nov. 5 election. In the first nine days of early voting, nearly 290,000 votes have been cast in Denton County.

Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.