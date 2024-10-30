Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Northlake Police Blotter

Photo courtesy of the town of Northlake

The Northlake Police Department made 14 arrests in August, answered or initiated 1,575 calls for service and took 49 reports. Here are some recent police calls:

August 8 – Officers received an alert from a Flock camera regarding a warrant issued from a neighboring city attached to a vehicle in the 1700 block of Trellis Drive. Officers observed the vehicle and occupant and made contact. The driver was arrested.

August 22 – An officer was monitoring traffic in the 14000 block of I-35W and observed an equipment violation on a vehicle. The officer initiated a traffic stop and discovered the driver was wanted for burglary. The driver was placed under arrest after the warrant was confirmed to be valid.

August 24 – Officers were dispatched to a Reckless Driver in the area of Hwy 114 and I-35W. A witness observed the vehicle driving erratically and identified the vehicle to officers. The vehicle was parking at a local business when officers initiated contact. The driver was subsequently arrested for Driving While Intoxicated.

August 26 – Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 8000 block of Gasoline Alley. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a male and female at the location. After investigating the disturbance, it was discovered that the male subject had assaulted the female. The male was placed under arrest. While performing an inventory of the male’s property, officers discovered what appeared to be methamphetamines in his possession.

August 30 – Officers were notified of a suspicious subject in the 5000 blk of Hwy 114 pulling on door handles of vehicles. Officers in the area were also notified of a suspicious vehicle. The officers observed the same vehicle at another location parked and unlocked. The officers set up surveillance on the vehicle and shortly thereafter made contact with the subject associated with the vehicle. After a thorough investigation, the subject was arrested for Burglary of Vehicles, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon, and several warrants.

