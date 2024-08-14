Northwest ISD calls tax rate election to combat school funding crisis

Northwest ISD has called a Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election (VATRE) for this November to help protect class size ratios, retain and expand student programs, and provide ongoing raises for teachers and staff.

The district, like many others across Texas, has adopted a significant deficit budget for the 2024-2025 school year due to the state’s “outdated school funding model, which has not been updated since 2019 despite substantial inflation,” the district said in a press release. Additionally, the state approved $4 billion in new funding for public schools in 2023, but has not provided those funds to the schools.

Northwest ISD faces a $15.8 million deficit for the upcoming school year, even after implementing a midpoint raise for staff in the rapidly growing district. If approved by voters, the VATRE would generate nearly $16 million for the 2024-2025 school year, with additional funds expected in subsequent years as enrollment continues to rise.

If passed, the VATRE would result in a 3-cent increase in the district’s maintenance and operations (M&O) tax rate, raising it from $0.6669 to $0.6969. This would translate to an average annual increase of $120 on a home valued at $500,000, the district said.