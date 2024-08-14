Bartonville Town Update — August 2024

Hello Bartonville!

I trust that each of you enjoyed a safe and joyful Fourth of July celebration this year. I am happy to inform you that we received no reports of fireworks being used within town limits during the holiday festivities. Your cooperation with our Code of Ordinances is deeply appreciated and crucial for maintaining the safety and well-being of our community. We did not have anyone from surrounding areas come into our town to shoot fireworks either. By adhering to these regulations, we not only protect the infrastructure and environment of our town but also ensure the safety of our residents, including our livestock and pets. Your commitment to these guidelines reflects your care and consideration for our entire community.

You will soon see the Bartonville Police Department on patrol in three new white Tahoe SUVs, replacing older vehicles that have reached their operational limit. The decision to transition to a white Tahoe offers multiple advantages for Bartonville PD and its officers. Notably, the white color helps maintain cooler interior temperatures during the hot summer months by reflecting more sunlight compared to darker vehicles. This feature ensures a more comfortable working environment for officers, thereby improving their focus and efficiency while on duty.

As we navigate through the peak of summer heat, the Bartonville Police Department emphasizes the critical importance of never leaving children or pets unattended in a vehicle. Recently, in collaboration with Denton County Emergency Services District #1, our department conducted a demonstration to measure the temperature inside a parked vehicle. Within just 15 minutes, the temperature soared from 114˚F to a dangerous 148˚F. This stark increase underscores the severe risk posed by leaving individuals and pets inside parked vehicles during hot weather.

The Town Council continues to work closely with our administration to finalize the annual budget. As always, fiscal responsibility and transparency remain our top priorities. We plan to maintain our very low property tax rate while ensuring that all public projects, including our roads and public safety initiatives, are adequately funded.

Bartonville has addressed three culverts in the last year by either repairing or replacing them, aiming to enhance community drainage. These culverts were situated beneath Landfall Circle, W. Jeter Road, and Stonewood Boulevard. As we remain vigilant in inspecting other culverts across the community, this serves as a timely reminder to residents about their obligations regarding privately owned ditches and drainage easements that do not pass beneath public roads. Bartonville operates under the guiding principle that property owners bear the primary responsibility for the upkeep and maintenance of their properties, including tree trimming and bar ditch maintenance. Ensuring that trees are trimmed and grass is regularly maintained not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of our community, but also contributes significantly to the safety and accessibility of our streets. Overgrown branches and unkempt grass can obstruct visibility for drivers and pedestrians alike, potentially creating hazards for all residents. Unlike larger municipalities, Bartonville does not maintain dedicated Utility or Public Works departments staffed with personnel tasked specifically with infrastructure upkeep. Instead, we rely on the diligence and commitment of each property owner to manage their respective properties in a manner that contributes to the overall well-being and functionality of our community. The absence of a Public Works department helps us maintain a low tax rate.

Local governments are closest to the people they serve, making transparency vital for building trust and legitimacy. When citizens have access to information about government actions, expenditures, and policies, they can hold officials accountable and participate effectively in decision-making processes. Transparency also promotes fairness, ethical conduct, and efficiency in the use of public resources, fostering a sense of community ownership and civic pride. In Bartonville we stream our council meetings online and encourage participation during our ‘Public Participation’ item listed on every agenda. Those agendas are posted at Town Hall and online at least 72 hours prior to the meeting for anyone interested in what is happening with our local government. Meeting Minutes are also posted online within days of being approved by the Town Council to help keep you informed.

As a courtesy reminder: Waste Connections, the Town’s solid waste disposal provider, offers a pre-arranged bulky item and bundle pick-up service, available once a week. Residents can schedule pick-ups for items that are too large or heavy for regular trash collection, provided they do not exceed three cubic yards in total volume or weigh more than 100 pounds. This service is designed to help residents dispose of oversized or cumbersome items conveniently and responsibly, ensuring that our community remains clean and well-maintained. To arrange a pick-up, residents can contact Waste Connections at 817-222-2221.

Development Update:

Andy’s Frozen Custard and Swig are going up quickly in front of Kroger. Open dates will be shared once available.

After weeks of delays, Whataburger is nearing completion of their new location in Bartonville. They are now slated for a mid-August opening according to sources.

Knight’s Landing (RE-5, minimum 5-acre lot subdivision on E. Jeter, between Porter and Gibbons) – this subdivision includes 15 residential lots.

Deer Hollow (RE-5, minimum 5-acre lot subdivision behind Hat Creek) – this subdivision includes 14 residential lots.

Eagle Ridge (RE-2, minimum 2-acre lot subdivision across FM 407 from Tractor Supply) – this subdivision includes 33 residential lots.

Hudson Hills (RE-2, minimum 2-acre lot subdivision behind Marty B’s) – this subdivision includes 33 residential lots.

Trifecta Estates (RE-2, minimum 2-acre lot subdivision off McMakin) – this subdivision includes 8 residential lots.

PLEASE CHECK THE ONLINE TOWN CALENDAR FOR CURRENT MEETING DATES.

