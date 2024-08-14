Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Whataburger in Bartonville.

Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our August 2024 print issue.

Dallas West Dance Center is now open in the Argyle Neighborhood Shops at 125 FM 407 #210, Argyle.

Mustang Creek Estates Assisted Living & Memory Care, a residential style assisted living neighborhood for seniors, is now open at 2500 College Pkwy., Flower Mound.

Farmers Insurance/Madeline Klem Agency is now open at 8171 Thompson Rd. #200, Northlake.

Whataburger is expected to open this month at 3103 FM 407, Bartonville.

Marty B’s Branded Bowls is expected to open this month in the Argyle Neighborhood Shops at 125 FM 407 #100, Argyle.

Wing Stop is expected to open this month at 3701 FM 407 #200, Bartonville in Lantana Town Center Phase II.

Jimmy John’s Sandwich Shop is expected to open this month at 1248 FM 407 #250, in Northlake Commons.

Dragon House, a Chinese restaurant, is expected to open this month in the former Snuffer’s Restaurant space in The Shops at Highland Village.

Andy’s Frozen Custard is expected to open this month at FM 407 and Jeter Rd. in Bartonville.

Smoothie King is expected to reopen by September at 801 International Pkwy., Flower Mound.

Concentra, a medical clinic, is under construction next to Texas Roadhouse at 18303 I-35W, Northlake.

Landshark Car Wash is under construction at 4550 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound.

Dairy Queen has closed its south Flower Mound location at 2000 Long Prairie Road.

P.F. Chang’s To Go has closed its location at 3750 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound.

Pie Hole Pizza closed its doors at 4120 River Walk Dr., Flower Mound, at the end of July. Bubble Cafe, serving gelato, coffee and pastries is expected to take its place in September. 

Did we miss anything? Let us know: 940-728-8284.

