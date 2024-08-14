Wednesday, August 14, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

Denton County mayors to compete in annual charity pizza cook-off

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
6
Lake Dallas Mayor Andi Nolan with Motor City Pizza Owner Greg Tierney in 2023. (Photo courtesy of Greg Tierney)

Denton County mayors are vying for the best pizza creation in the county, while raising money for charities, during the third annual Denton County Mayoral Pizza Cook-off set for Wednesday, August 28.

Each participating mayor will be given a Detroit-style pizza dough, and the mayors’ job is to create a pizza that ‘wows’ the judges with the toppings, cheeses and sauces of their choice.

“I am very excited that we have been able to grow this event the way that we have,” said Motor City Pizza owner Greg Tierney. “It really is a great time. The mayors all seem to get into it, and they get very competitive. It really is a fun spirited competition.”

Last year’s event raised close to $20,000 for local non-profits with Lake Dallas mayor Andi Nolan winning the grand prize. Mayor Nolan’s winning pizza was “The Fig and The Pig,” which consisted of smoky center cut bacon, caramelized balsamic onions, creamy alfredo sauce, honey fig drizzle, dried fig slices and seasoned croutons.

Judging is based on four categories — appearance, execution, taste/texture and creativity/overall product. Each category will be judged with a score from 1 to 10, so the maximum score per judge will be 40 points.

The assembled group of judges thus far includes Sarah Blaskovich, lead food writer for the Dallas Morning News; Brian Reinhart, Food Critic for D Magazine; Nick Reynolds, food writer for the Dallas Observer; Caroline Vandergriff, reporter for CBS 11; and Jay Marks, realtor and founder of Foodie Friday.

Judging will take place at 5:30 p.m. on August 28 at the event center next door to Motor City Pizza, 1425 FM 407 in Lewisville, and judges will not know which pizza belongs to which mayor.

Mayors from the following cities are signed up to participate in the pizza cook-off: Lewisville, Flower Mound, Highland Village, Denton, Corinth, Lake Dallas, Hickory Creek and Shady Shores.

Before the event, mayors from each city have selected a charity to compete for, and the score for fundraising will be 1% of the money raised, with a maximum of 40 points. For example, if a mayor raises $4,000 for a charity, a 40 point score from the fundraising will be added to the judges’ scores.

Tickets to the event are $25 and allow attendees to sample each mayor’s pizza and a beverage, with the majority of ticket sales going to the chosen mayor’s charity. Tickets can be purchased at MotorCityPizzaTX.com.

Previous article
Biz Buzz
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.