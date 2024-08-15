Thursday, August 15, 2024
Just the Facts with Mayor Ron Robertson – August 2024

By Contributing Writer
Copper Canyon Mayor Ron Robertson

Summer is coming to an end, and everyone is looking forward to fall. These past months have been busy for the elected officials and town staff. The budget process for Copper Canyon starts in late spring and continues until the tax rate is set in September.

During this fiscal year, the town has processed over $345,627 in building permits. A portion of the permits were for home renovations, plumbing, HVAC, etc. The majority of permits were for new home construction within the town. Additionally, we have increased our interest rate for our funds from 1.25% to 5.25% by opening investment accounts with TexPool and Logic. I would like to thank Mayor Pro Tem Steve Hill for helping the town make good financial decisions over the years.

Upcoming dates to note related to the town budget review and approval: September 9: Public Hearing on the proposed Fiscal Year 2024-2025 Budget, September 23: Adoption of the Fiscal Year 2024-2025 Budget and Public Hearing to consider the proposed tax rate.

On July 22, we swore in the town’s second police officer, Chris Weisinger. Chris joined the Copper Canyon Police Department on June 1, 2024, as our Senior Police Officer. He will hold the position of Patrol Supervisor and Investigator. Chris has a Master Peace Officer license from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) and earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and communications from the University of Texas at Arlington. Currently, he is pursuing his master’s degree in criminal justice at UTA and will complete it in 2025.

Chris began his law enforcement career in 2003 after graduating from Navarro College Police Academy in Corsicana. After graduation, Chris took a job with the Seven Points Police Department, where he worked as a Patrol Officer for three years. Over the next 21 years, Chris has worked as an Investigator, Crime Scene Technician, Patrol Supervisor, Administrator, and Interim Police Chief. When he is not at work, Chris enjoys spending time outdoors playing golf and fishing. He also enjoys riding his Harley with his fiancée, Tarja. Chris and Tarja are getting married in August and will be spending their honeymoon in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

I am looking forward to having Chris on our team and the impact he will have on our Police Department.

