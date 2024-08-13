Denton County reports first West Nile Virus death of the year

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has confirmed the county’s first West Nile Virus death this year, marking the second human case of the virus in 2024.

The individual, who resided in the northwest quadrant of unincorporated Denton County, was diagnosed with West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease. No further details have been released.

“We’re seeing more positive mosquito traps in the last few weeks indicating increasing risk for contracting West Nile Virus,” said Juan Rodriguez, DCPH Assistant Director and Chief Epidemiologist. “We ask community members to take preventive actions to lower their risk of contracting a mosquito-borne illness.”

Residents are urged to drain standing water, wear protective clothing, and use EPA-registered repellents. For more information, visit DentonCounty.gov/WNV.