United Way of Denton County gala raises over $230k

Friends and supporters of United Way of Denton County gathered in Denton on Saturday for the 12th annual UNITED Tribute Gala, which raised over $230,000 and celebrated the organization’s 70-year history of humanitarian work in Denton County.

The celebration recognized several companies, municipalities and individuals for their dedication to mobilizing community resources so all can thrive. The “Lights, Camera, Action” themed event set the energy-filled mood as awards were given amidst an electric “Dancing with Our Stars” competition by a cast of 20 community volunteer dancers, according to a UWDC news release. The most prestigious award of the night was given to Denton local John Baines who was honored as the 2024 Dr. Bettye Myers Humanitarian Awardee for his lifelong dedication to creating opportunities that build a stronger Denton County.

Other awardees of the night included:

PointBank – Lead UNITED Award (highest percentage of leadership givers)

Pros PM – Give UNITED Award (highest percentage of employees who give)

SCHEELS All Sports – Rise UNITED Award | Large Company (successful campaign and increased giving)

Bill Utter Ford – Rise UNITED Award | Midsize Company (successful campaign and increased giving)

Axis Realty Group/NorthBridge Management – Rise UNITED Award | Small Company (successful campaign and increased giving)

Town of Flower Mound– Trailblazer Award (excelled in their inaugural campaign)

Safran Electrical & Power – Kim Copely – Ambassador Award (employee with highest number of Campaign best practices implemented)

Peterbilt Motors Company General Manager Jason Skoog presented United Way of Denton County board chair Laura Behrens a ceremonial check for $530,597.57, announcing that this donation puts Peterbilt over the $9 million mark in donations to United Way of Denton County.

“Peterbilt’s impact to United Way of Denton County and this community is unparalleled,” said Henderson. “Throughout the organization there is a culture of philanthropy and volunteerism that is focused on partnering with United Way in meaningful ways that create pathways to opportunity for all, especially the most vulnerable in Denton County.”

The featured entertainment of the evening was the crowd-favorite “Dancing with Our Stars,” showcasing 10 couples from across Denton County who volunteered countless hours since October to learn a group and solo dance under the direction of Gladys Keeton, Professor Emeritus of Dance at Texas Woman’s University, according to the news release. Earning the Judges’ Choice Award for technical scores were Ben Esely of The Bearded Monk and Laurie Long representing Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton. Votes from the audience – both at watch parties and in the ballroom – crowned Cindy & Keith Wise representing Sally Beauty as Dancing Champions and winners of the coveted Mirror Ball Trophies.

“Every dollar raised tonight is critical financial support for the nonprofit partner agency grants and the collective impact homelessness, housing, mental health and workforce initiatives of United Way of Denton County,” Henderson said. “As we close 2023 and launch into 2024, it is clear that more funds are needed to meet the needs of the truly vulnerable in our County.”