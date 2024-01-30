TxDOT to close Bus 114, change traffic pattern

The Texas Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that it will close a section of Business 114 in Roanoke to prepare for a new traffic pattern.

Weather permitting, all lanes of Business 114 will be closed between Cannon Parkway and Oak Street from 9 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday. When reopened, this section of roadway will be in a new configuration, and drivers should use caution as traffic adjusts, TxDOT warned in a news release.

This work is part of the ongoing $33.6 million Hwy 377 improvement project awarded to Austin Bridge & Road, which is nearing completion.