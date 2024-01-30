Meet the Candidates: Denton County Tax Assessor-Collector

On March 5, southern Denton County voters will cast their ballots for county, state and federal seats in Republican and Democratic Primary elections.

The last day to register to vote is Feb. 5. Early voting will run from Feb. 20 to March 1 at 51 locations around the county.

Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.gov.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested elections. Below are the responses from each Republican candidate for Denton County Tax Assessor-Collector. No one filed to run for the seat as a Democrat.

Rob Altman, 50

City of Residence: Frisco

Current Occupation: Operations Executive

Education: Bachelor of Arts (History)

Masters in International Affairs

Masters of Military Arts and Sciences

Public Service: 25 years Military enlisted and commissioned service

Veterans Advisory Committee

Boy Scout Troop 45 Scoutmaster

What motived you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? The better part of my life has been about service to others-I’m also fortunate to have led many great people. As such, I’m passionate about building positive teams that not only sustain success but also teams that provide excellent service. I’ve been a student and practitioner of leadership in peace, in war, and in corporate America-ask anyone I’ve served or worked with and they will tell you I’m a great team-mate who always looks to improve others around me. Professionally I am well experienced with systems, process, and audits. I have excelled in regulatory environments because I have a keen attention to detail and am happy to help others understand the context and meaning of regulations. Finally, I operate from a continuous improvement mindset-I’m always looking for efficiency and value added.

Mission Statement: Take care of the office and its employees; Take care of the citizens we serve.

rob4texas.com

Dawn Waye, 63

Town of Residence: Krugerville

Current Occupation: COO

Education: Institute of Real Estate Management – CPM

Texas RE Brokers, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana licenses

Rhode Island Jr. College

Collin County Community College

Public Service: Current Chair of the P&Z Commission for the City of Krugerville

Appointed for two, two-year terms to the Denton County CPS Board of Directors

Lake Highlands Public Improvement Board of Directors, final year to serve is 2024

2024 President of the Apartment Association of Greater Dallas

2023 Chair of the Legislature Committee AAGD

Volunteer for Refuge City – Human Trafficking Rescue

Volunteer for Furnishing Family of Texas

Volunteer for Serve Your City through Covenant Church and Northro

What motived you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? The current Denton County Tax Assessor has served twelve years in this capacity and given forty years of service to this office. Whoever sits in the seat next must have aligning experience with a business mindset and proven track record. Longevity and stability in a career that showcases excellent performance is a must. I am that person. This is a career shift because the business of accounting for taxpayers money is in my field. As a Texas Commercial Real Estate Broker, successful business owner and operator who focuses on commercial and residential acquisition and development management, this is a natural transition. I have proforma, budgeting, financial and accounting background. I have been an advocate for tax reform (lower taxes) in Austin and Washington D.C. through my industry. Calculating value is a staple in my career. Additionally, I am not using this as a steppingstone.

Mission Statement: With transparency and excellent customer service I will efficiently and accurately calculate taxes utilizing cutting edge technology, while finding ways to cut expenses using fiscal responsibility and budgeting. I will be a strong advocate for lowering the tax burden on our hardworking taxpayers and for election integrity and clean voter rolls.

electdawnwaye.com