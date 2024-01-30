Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Highland Village receives state grant to add cabins to park

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Cabins at Flower Mound’s Twin Coves Park. (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission has awarded the city of Highland Village a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for phase one of the Pilot Knoll Park Redevelopment project, the city announced Tuesday.

Project elements include cabin structures, LED lighting and electrical upgrades, low water crossings, park signage, pavilion upgrades, rehabilitation of the sand volleyball court and horseshoe pit, trails, site amenities and camping improvements, according to a city news release.

“We are excited to receive this grant,” said Mayor Dan Jaworski. “It will assist us in adding an amenity to Pilot Knoll Park that will draw people to Highland Village and provide an experience unlike any other in the area.”

Pilot Knoll Park borders Lake Lewisville in Highland Village and is approximately 75 acres. The park is leased from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and offers RV and tent campsites, a day use area, boat docks, pavilions for rent, kayak rentals, sand volleyball court and a fire pit. In December 2021, the Highland Village City Council approved an ordinance authorizing the issuance of Certificates of Obligation that included funding for improvements to Pilot Knoll Park including expansion of camping options with construction of 16 rental cabins that will also provide a revenue stream to the city.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved more than $20.6 million in local park grants, a near record, to help create and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities. The competitive grants are allocated to local government entities on a 50/50 reimbursement match basis. Once funded, the sites must remain parkland in perpetuity, properly maintained and open to the public. The commission, which administers the local park grants program for Texas, awarded grants to projects in various categories based on community population and scope. The Non-Urban Outdoor Recreation Grants fund park projects in municipalities under 500,000. The commission approved awards to projects in 21 communities, including Pilot Knoll Park in Highland Village.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

