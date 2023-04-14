Improvements coming to Highland Village’s Pilot Knoll Park

In its last two meetings, the Highland Village City Council has agreed to a contract to improve Pilot Knoll Park and to apply for a grant to improve the boat ramp at the park.

At the March 28 meeting, council approved a $341,150 contract with Dunaway and Associates, a design firm that will provide the professional landscape architecture, engineering, grant procurement and bidding services for the design and construction at Pilot Knoll Park, 218A Orchid Hill Lane, which were included in the city’s 2021 bond issuance. The city plans to improve the park’s campground restrooms and shelter, replace the gatehouse and add 16 rental cabins to the park, according to a city news release.

During this week’s meeting, the City Council authorized an application to the Texas parks and Wildlife Department Recreational Boating Access Grant Program. In September 2021, $6.4 million in Certificates of Obligation were issued by the city, and $620,000 was allocated for major improvements to the boat ramp at Pilot Knoll Park. The city is seeking grants from the TPWD to fund 75% of the project, according to the city.