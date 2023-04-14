Cross Timbers Water Supply in sound financial shape, audit says

The recent annual audit of the Cross Timbers Water Supply Corporation again found that the organization is in “sound financial shape,” according to a news release from the CTWSC.

The CTWSC gained unrestricted status, the highest rating possible, in the independent annual audit, meaning there were no significant changes made to the financials for 2022.

“As our community continues to grow, so does our ability to make repairs, provide high quality potable water and adequate pressure for everyday use and fire suppression,” the CTWSC said in a news release.

Two members of the CTWSC Board of Directors — Garry Granger and Michael Kuehler — were re-elected to their positions during last month’s board meeting.

The 2023 Annual Membership Meeting for the CTWSC will be held at 7:30 p.m. on April 17 at the CTWSC offices, 2032 East Hickory Hill Road. All members are welcome to attend.

