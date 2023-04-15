Saturday, April 15, 2023
From the Firehouse — April 2023

Denton County ESD No. 1 Fire Chief Ricky Vaughan (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

In March, the Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 responded to a structure fire in the Town of Argyle.  Though the cause is under investigation, it is believed to be due to a lightning strike.  Meteorologists estimate that there were over 600 lightning strikes associated with this particular severe thunderstorm.

Did you know that you can calculate the distance between yourself and lightning? Count the number of seconds between the flash of lightning and the sound of thunder and divide by 5.  For example, five seconds = 1 mile away.

Remember the 30/30 lightning safety rule: Go indoors if you cannot count to 30 before hearing thunder AND stay indoors for 30 minutes after hearing the last clap of thunder.

Additional reminders from the National Weather Service:

  • NO PLACE outside is safe when thunderstorms are in the area!!
  • If you hear thunder, lightning is close enough to strike you.
  • When you hear thunder, immediately move to safe shelter: a substantial building with electricity or plumbing or an enclosed, metal-topped vehicle with windows up.
  • Stay in safe shelter at least 30 minutes after you hear the last sound of thunder.

We encourage all of our citizens to sign up for free emergency notifications from Denton County Emergency Services District #1 by calling 940.464.7102 or scanning this QR code.  Weather notifications are automatically generated for our citizens within the Denton County ESD #1 when the National Weather Service issues a “watch” and/or a “warning”.

For the month of February, the Denton County Emergency Services District #1 responded to 240 calls, with 73% being medical related and 28% being fire or service related, and an average response time of 7:39 minutes.

To reach Chief Vaughan, send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102.

