Major delays on I-35W caused by grass fire

Early Friday afternoon, authorities fully closed both directions of I-35W in Argyle as firefighters work to contain and extinguish a grass fire, estimated about 30-40 acres.

Denton County ESD No. 1 responded around 12:20 p.m. to the fire, located between Knightsgate Road and the interstate, southeast of the FM 407 interchange. The interstate was completely shut down for almost an hour. Around 1:15 p.m., the ESD said that southbound lanes were reopened, but one lane of northbound I-35W remains closed.

The closure caused major traffic issues not just on I-35W but also on other major roads in the Argyle area. Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect delays for the next several hours.

Check back for updates.