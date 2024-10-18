Meet the Candidates: State House District 64

Aside from the contentious presidential race, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, southern Denton County voters will cast their ballots for numerous federal, state and local candidates. Also on the ballot are proposed tax rate increases for Argyle ISD and Northwest ISD to address budget shortfalls.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested elections. Incumbents are marked with (i). Below is each candidate’s Mission Statement.

Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Nov. 1 at 54 locations around the county. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

In the race for the Texas House of Representatives seat for District 64, Democrat Angela Brewer is running against Republican Andy Hopper.

Texas House of Representatives, District 64 (2-year-term)

REPUBLICAN

Andy Hopper, 47

We are at an inflection point of American history where the rights and powers of the states are critically impaired by the overreach of an increasingly corrupt federal government. Just as our founders affirmed in Federalist #26, we deserve a State Legislature that will be vigilant and suspicious guardians of the rights of Texans against the encroachments of Washington. As your state representative, I will fight for the sovereignty of Texas in accordance with the 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, fight to secure our border, ensure that our elections are secure, and work to eliminate property taxes.

hopper4texas.com

DEMOCRAT

Angela Brewer, 50

Texas is built on the foundation of quality public education. Our communities thrive when all students, ages pre-k through graduate school, are welcomed into well-resourced schools that can hire and retain talented teachers who implement meaningful curriculum. I am running for the Texas House to protect our public education system and to stop the school voucher scheme that would steal resources from public education.

facebook.com/angelafortexas