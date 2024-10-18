Friday, October 18, 2024
How Regular Indoor Air Quality Inspections Can Save Your Life

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
Ron Strelke, President, Force Home Services

Indoor air quality (IAQ) plays a critical role in the health of your home. From allergens to carbon monoxide (CO), contaminants in your air can pose serious health risks. Regular IAQ inspections on your HVAC systems can detect these dangers early, ensuring your home remains a safe environment.

Carbon Monoxide. The Silent Threat: One of the most dangerous contaminants is carbon monoxide, an odorless and colorless gas that can be deadly. Gas furnaces, especially those that are older, and prone to more frequent issues can eventually develop cracks within the heat exchanger. This can cause Carbon Monoxide to leak into your home without warning. Exposure to Carbon Monoxide can lead to symptoms like headaches, dizziness, and nausea, and in severe cases, it can be fatal. Regular inspections of your heating system are crucial to preventing carbon monoxide poisoning. HVAC technicians can detect cracks in the heat exchanger and ensure the furnace is functioning properly, preventing CO from entering your living space.

Why Heating System Maintenance is Essential: Your heating system impacts both temperature control and air quality. Over time, gas furnaces can develop issues that compromise indoor air quality. Regular maintenance by licensed HVAC technicians ensures that your system operates safely, and any potential CO leaks are caught early. During IAQ inspections, technicians will check for any signs of damage, test the heat exchanger, and ensure ventilation is working effectively. This helps keep your home free of harmful pollutants and gases like carbon monoxide.

Regular Inspections Keep Your Home Safe: Regular IAQ inspections can protect your home from hidden air quality risks. Licensed HVAC professionals can detect carbon monoxide leaks, identify mold growth, and assess the overall health of your HVAC system. These inspections help prevent health problems related to poor air quality, including respiratory issues caused by mold and allergens. At Force Home Services, our team is trained to identify these dangers and resolve them before they pose a risk to your family. With over 30 years of experience, we are dedicated to keeping your home safe and your air clean.

If you’d like to schedule your indoor air quality inspection, we’d love to be of service. We are currently offering an October $49 Furnace Tune-up which comes with a free carbon monoxide inspection. You can take advantage of this offer by visiting us at ForceHomeServices.com/Promotions

(Sponsored content)

