Eagle Ridge: A premier residential haven in Bartonville

By the Hershenberg Group, Texas’ top luxury real estate team

Nestled in the heart of Bartonville, Eagle Ridge is an exclusive residential community that offers the perfect blend of luxury, nature, and convenience. Spanning 87 acres and featuring 38 spacious lots, each over 2 acres in size, this development is designed to meet the needs of discerning homeowners looking to build their custom dream homes. With top-tier custom-homebuilder Lingenfelter Luxury Homes, you can create a home tailored to your lifestyle, preferences, and unique vision.

Eagle Ridge is ideal for those who enjoy the outdoors, with easy access to a wealth of recreational opportunities. Whether you’re into hiking, mountain biking, or horseback riding, the scenic trails at nearby Lake Grapevine and Lake Lewisville offer endless adventure. Golfers will also appreciate the close proximity to several prestigious courses and country clubs. And when it comes to dining and shopping, residents won’t have to travel far—the bustling Shops at Highland Village and Flower Mound’s Lakeside development are just minutes away.

For those who commute or enjoy frequent travel, Eagle Ridge’s location near FM 407, I- 35E & W, and DFW International Airport ensures smooth and easy connectivity to the broader Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Families at Eagle Ridge will have access to some of the best educational opportunities in the area. The community is zoned to the high-performing Argyle Independent School District and 15 minutes away from the renowned Liberty Christian School, both known for their commitment to academic excellence.

Eagle Ridge is more than just a place to live—it’s a lifestyle. With large natural ponds and mature native trees, the community is designed to be a refuge from the hustle and bustle of city life. Bartonville, with its small-town charm and close-knit community, provides the perfect backdrop for this luxurious oasis where families of all sizes can live, grow, and thrive.

The community has been selected as the site for the prestigious 2025 Parade of Homes by the Dallas Builders Association, where homebuilders will showcase their best architectural designs, modern interior finishes, and exclusive features such as premier audio, media packages, and the latest smart home technology.

With lots starting in the $700s and the opportunity to build your custom dream home, Eagle Ridge is the ideal community for those seeking luxury, comfort, and convenience. If you are looking to secure your slice of paradise in Denton County, you better hurry. Lots are selling quickly!

For more information, visit www.eagleridgebartonville.com and discover how this community is setting a new standard for upscale living in Bartonville.

(Sponsored content)