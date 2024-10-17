New details about H-E-B in Irving revealed

More details about the future H-E-B grocery store in Irving have been made public.

The Irving store will be built at I-635 and Olympus Boulevard in front of the former Fry’s electronics store, the company announced in late August. It will be the closest H-E-B to some southern Denton County residents, and it is expected to create about 700 jobs.

Last week, the company filed construction project plans with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, which reveal that the store will be 117,000 square feet and cost $37 million to build. Construction may begin as early as Nov. 18 and the estimated completion date is in June 2026.

“Our community offers an excellent quality of life that includes best-in-class amenities, and the addition of H-E-B reinforces this with its broad array of grocery options at affordable prices,” Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer said when the store was announced. “Irving’s central location in the Metroplex will also give area residents easy access to H-E-B.”