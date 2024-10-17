Lewisville police investigating shooting

The Lewisville Police Department is investigating a shooting on Thursday.

Police responded to the reported shooting around 11:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Lakeway Drive, near the I-35E/Corporate Drive interchange, Lewisville PD said in a statement Thursday.

The suspect has been detained, and there is no threat to the public, police said. Lakeway Drive remains closed to traffic as the investigation continues. Residents are encouraged to avoid the area.

Additional information about the incident was not immediately available.

