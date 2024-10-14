Monday, October 14, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Man gets life in prison for breaking into Denton woman’s home and assaulting her

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
11
Paul Merritt, photo courtesy of Denton County Jail

Last week, a man was sentenced to life in prison following two convictions related to a Denton home invasion, according to a Denton Police Department news release.

On the morning of Nov. 18, 2022, a woman reported that a man broke into her Denton home and physically assaulted and restrained her, according to Denton PD. Detectives quickly recognized the suspect as Paul Merritt, a registered sex offender, after reviewing surveillance video of the suspect. Detectives located Merritt, who confessed to the assault, burglary and knowingly violating his sex offender registration requirements. By that afternoon, Merritt was in custody for multiple charges.

On Wednesday, in the 16th Judicial District Court, Merritt was convicted of burglary of habitation – intend other felony, and received a sentence of life in prison. Merritt was also convicted for the offense of fail to comply sex offender – duty to register for life/annual and received a 20-year sentence.

“This is a great example of collective teamwork here at Denton PD,” the department said in a statement. “From patrol officers to detectives, crime analysts to forensics professionals, and everyone involved in between, all facets of our department came together to ensure the suspect was swiftly apprehended. Thank you to the Denton County District Attorney’s Office for prosecuting this case.”

Previous article
Steve Waldroop
Next article
Flower Mound home a total loss after fire
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.