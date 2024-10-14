Man gets life in prison for breaking into Denton woman’s home and assaulting her

Last week, a man was sentenced to life in prison following two convictions related to a Denton home invasion, according to a Denton Police Department news release.

On the morning of Nov. 18, 2022, a woman reported that a man broke into her Denton home and physically assaulted and restrained her, according to Denton PD. Detectives quickly recognized the suspect as Paul Merritt, a registered sex offender, after reviewing surveillance video of the suspect. Detectives located Merritt, who confessed to the assault, burglary and knowingly violating his sex offender registration requirements. By that afternoon, Merritt was in custody for multiple charges.

On Wednesday, in the 16th Judicial District Court, Merritt was convicted of burglary of habitation – intend other felony, and received a sentence of life in prison. Merritt was also convicted for the offense of fail to comply sex offender – duty to register for life/annual and received a 20-year sentence.

“This is a great example of collective teamwork here at Denton PD,” the department said in a statement. “From patrol officers to detectives, crime analysts to forensics professionals, and everyone involved in between, all facets of our department came together to ensure the suspect was swiftly apprehended. Thank you to the Denton County District Attorney’s Office for prosecuting this case.”