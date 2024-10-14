Steve Waldroop

Steven Wayne Waldroop laid down his working tools on October 6, 2024, at the age of 61 while doing what he loved in Tennessee. He was born on July 31, 1963, in Okmulgee, OK, the son of William Norman and Lana (Smith) Waldroop.

Steve is survived by his wife of 35 years Celeste (Speight) Waldroop of Roanoke, TX; his two daughters, Lauren Waldroop of Bremerton, WA, and Sydney Waldroop-Maclin and husband Dillon of Fort Worth; one grandson; one sister, Larraine Waldroop of Bristow, OK; and his summer mother, Lillie Wiedel of Coweta, OK. He is preceded in death by both parents and his summer father, Art Wiedel.

Steve and Celeste raised their two daughters in Flower Mound and have lived in Roanoke for the last 8 years. Steve was a proud husband and father and told anyone within earshot about his loving family. He was proud of his grandson and had big plans for the two of them to share. Brother Steve was a Past Master of Pentagon Lodge #1080 in Dallas, Texas. He enjoyed the camaraderie of his brothers and giving back to the community.

Steve first received an associate’s degree in Theater Arts, which added to his already fun nature. He later achieved a Bachelor of Science in Business Information Systems. He was a Project Management Professional and a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt. He was fortunate to travel all over the world training and certifying Green Belts in the art of Lean Six Sigma methodology.

Steve was an avid automobile and motorcycle enthusiast, which runs in the family. Coming from a long line of mechanics, he rode motorcycles for over 45 years. Steve shared his passions with everyone around him, especially his wife and daughters. He could meet a total stranger and talk for hours about cars or motorcycles. Steve made riding an art form which was absolutely beautiful to see.

Steve held himself to the highest standards and was a man of integrity. He taught his daughters how to be independent and strong women, and how to work on cars.

A Celebration of Life Service is planned for October 20, 2024, at 2 p.m. at The Paddock at Champions Circle located at 3264 Championship Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76177.

Steve was passionate about supporting children battling brain tumors through the Ride for Kids program. In his memory, donations can be made to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation at team.curethekids.org/waldroop.