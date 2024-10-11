High School Football Scoreboard

Friday, October 11, 2024
Northwest 28, Keller Central 14

The Northwest football team remains unbeaten as it took care of Keller Central on Friday night by a score of 28-14.

The Texans scored first in the game when Nate Jean tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Singer.

With 4:25 to play in the first quarter, Ryder Norton hit Keegan Wells on a 35-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0 Northwest at the end of one.

Midway through the second quarter, Central got on the board to cut the Chargers’ deficit to 7 points.

 

The Texans led 14-7 at the half.

With 6:51 remaining in the third quarter, Jean scored again on a 27-yard run to make it 21-7 Northwest.

Early in the fourth, Trey Poe hit Singer on an 18-yard touchdown pass to give the Texans a 28-7 lead.

Central scored just over three minutes later and it was 28-14 Northwest with under 6 minutes to play

Northwest (6-0, 4-0) will host Southlake Carroll at 7 p.m. on Oct. 17.

