Senior Talk DFW — October 2024

Woohoo! My birthday month is here! And my son turns 30 on the 10th! My Dad just turned 92! Whew!

October is a great month before the holiday season starts to PLAN; Purposefully Look Ahead Now. This can be for financial, legal, health, legacy, family, heirlooms, and stuff.

Let’s break down PLAN.

Purposefully – deciding how YOU want things handled to save stress, grief and hurt feelings.

Look Ahead – Gary Keller, Keller Williams Realty, says you can be anywhere you want to be in 5 years. Where is that for you? What do your finances need to look like? Your health? Your living situation? Travel?

Now – The best time to plan was the past 5, 10, 20 years ago. The 2nd best time is NOW! We aren’t promised tomorrow.

Assess what plans you have in place. If you need referrals for an Elder Law Attorney, Organizer, or Contractor please reach out. Don’t be “getting ready to get ready” and get caught unprepared.

Been planning to “downsize?” We’re excited for our newest Senior Talk DFW location in Argyle starting October 15. We’ll be talking “Downsizing Made Easy.” Join us the 3rd Tuesday of each month. RSVP at SeniorTalkDFW-Argyle.com or call or text us. The Seeden Club, 306 US Hwy 377 N, Argyle.

Planning your holiday giving? We are collecting Blessing Baskets again this year and have a goal to collect 50! How can you help? Blessing Baskets are a Thanksgiving meal in a basket and given to families in the area with food insecurities. For more info on what to put in the basket and the collection location and date go to DFWBlessingBaskets.com.

Senior Talk DFW is meeting Thursday, Oct. 17 at NCTC, 1200 Parker Square, Flower Mound. Come learn how changes in the real estate market affect you whether considering selling or not. RSVP at SeniorTalkDFW.com.

We’re here to be a resource as we navigate this next season of our lives. Please reach out with any questions.

You go love on your loved ones, let us handle the details.

Edwena Potter, Certified Senior Housing Professional, Keller Williams Realty, 469-616-0561

(Sponsored content)