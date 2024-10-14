Flower Mound home a total loss after fire

A Flower Mound family was displaced overnight after a devastating house fire, according to the Flower Mound Fire Department.

Just after 2:30 a.m., Flower Mound firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1900 block of Reserve Court, a residential street near Flower Mound Road and Morriss Road. A resident woke up, woke up the rest of the family and called 911 as they evacuated the home, a FMFD spokesman said.

When firefighters arrived, the fire was showing in the attic of the home.

FMFD put out the fire, but not before the damage was so severe that the house was considered a total loss, according to FMFD. No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, as of Monday morning, but FMFD does know that it started on the back porch before spreading to the rest of the home.