1 person injured, 10 boats damaged at Grapevine marina fire

One person was injured and 10 boats were damaged in a fire at Silver Lake Marina on Grapevine Lake on Sunday afternoon.

The Grapevine Fire Department responded to the marina, 2500 Fairway Drive, at 1:23 p.m., but water supply was a significant challenge, according to the city of Grapevine, causing it to take several hours before the fire could be extinguished. Huge billows of dark smoke could be seen from a wide radius throughout the afternoon.

The Flower Mound, Bedford, Lewisville, North Richland Hills, Colleyville, DFW Airport, Euless and Hurst fire departments provided mutual aid during the fire. One person, a civilian, suffered injuries during the fire. Four boats had significant damage and six had minor to moderate damage.

Fire investigators believe an electrical short or fuel explosion may have caused the fire.