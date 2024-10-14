Monday, October 14, 2024
Southern Denton County Life

Denton County Office of History and Culture offering several events this month

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Denton County

The Denton County Office of History and Culture is inviting the community to several events that will be held this month, part of Texas Archaeology Month.

The Tom Cook Blacksmith Shop: History & Archeology of an African American Blacksmith in Denton County is scheduled for 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Emily Fowler Library, 502 Oakland St. in Denton.

“Learn about the archeological and historical investigations at the Tom Cook Blacksmith Shop, located in Bolivar, northwest Denton County along the Chisholm Trail,” said a Denton County news release. “The story of Tom and Lethia Cook and their descendants is an important addition to the story of African American heritage in Denton County. The talk is presented by archeologist Douglas Boyd and UT Austin anthropologist and oral history professor Maria Franklin, Ph.D.”

Visit the Bolivar site of Tom Cook’s blacksmith shop at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 at the Denton County Historical Park, 317 W. Mulberry St. in Denton.

“Bolivar was a busy Chisholm Trail crossroad during the 1860s-80s. It’s here African American blacksmith Tom Cook set up shop,” the news release said. “On site, archeologist Douglas Boyd will interpret evidence relating to Cook, the community, cattle drives, and commerce.”

The outdoor tour and talk will last about a half hour. To attend, meet at the Denton County Historical Park for the 20-minute drive to the Bolivar site.

The Dr. Reid Ferring Lecture on Homo Erectus in the Republic of Georgia is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the Fowler Library.

“Noted archeologist Dr. Reid Ferring has been a member of the Dmanisi research team for over 25 years,” the news release said. “This site in the Republic of Georgia has yielded the oldest and best preserved human fossils outside of Africa, dating to 1.8 million years ago. In addition to fossils of Homo Erectus, extinct animal bones and stone artifacts have been recovered, providing evidence of the Dmanisi people.”

For more information about these events, contact Roslyn Shelton at [email protected] or 940-349-2860.

