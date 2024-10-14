Monday, October 14, 2024
Founders Classical Academy – East Lewisville to host Community Fall Fest on November 1

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
2
Founders Classical Academy - East Lewisville

Founders Classical Academy – East Lewisville, a tuition-free public charter school dedicated to providing students with a classical liberal arts education, is excited to announce its upcoming Fall Fest on November 1, 2024. This community event is open to the public and promises an evening of family fun, entertainment, and activities.

The Fall Fest will feature carnival games, food vendors, arts and crafts, and more. The event aims to bring together students, families, and the broader East Lewisville community in a celebration of the season and school spirit.

“Our Fall Fest is a wonderful opportunity to strengthen our ties with the community and showcase the talent and enthusiasm of our students,” said Niki Swagerty, Headmaster at Founders Classical Academy – East Lewisville. “We are looking forward to sharing this special day with our neighbors and welcoming everyone to our campus.”

Event Details:

  • Date: November 1, 2024
  • Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Location: Founders Classical Academy – East Lewisville, 650 Bennett Lane, Lewisville, TX 75057
  • Admission: Free

Founders Classical Academy – East Lewisville serves grades K-6, emphasizing a curriculum that fosters critical thinking, virtue, and leadership. The school is proud to be part of the ResponsiveEd family, providing a classical education rooted in timeless principles.

For more information about the Fall Fest or Founders Classical Academy – East Lewisville, please visit foundersclassical.com/East-Lewisville or contact 972-465-9902.

About Founders Classical Academy – East Lewisville

Founders Classical Academy – East Lewisville is a tuition-free public charter school that offers a classical education based on a rich and rigorous curriculum. The school is committed to nurturing students’ intellectual growth and developing a strong moral foundation through a liberal arts education. Founders Classical Academy is part of the ResponsiveEd family of schools, which provides educational options for students across Texas and Arkansas.

 

(Sponsored content)

