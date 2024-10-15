Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Southern Denton County Life

New Hope Equine Assisted Therapy hosting ‘A Night at the Races’ gala

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of New Hope

New Hope Equine-Assisted Therapy, an Argyle-based nonprofit, is inviting the community to its third-annual gala fundraiser, themed “A Night at the Races.”

With former Fort Worth Mayor and Honorary Chair Betsy Price as host, New Hope’s Kentucky Derby-themed extravaganza will be held at the picturesque Lucky Spur Ranch on Oct. 25.

Attendees will have dinner, bid in silent and live auctions, jockey to win games and dance the night away ’til the cows come home. Individual tickets are $175, and it’s $300 for two and $1,750 for a Saddle-Up Table (10 tickets).

“Since 2012, New Hope has been creating hope, healing and happiness through therapeutic horsemanship for people of all ages with special needs, veterans and first responders,” the organization said in a statement. “Funds raised at the gala support the ‘New Hope’ our riders need for a better quality of life.”

The need for equine therapy in North Texas is growing, the organization said in a news release. New Hope wants to increase the number of instructors in its certification program to address the current wait-list of riders, and expand its program specifically designed for veterans and first responders struggling with PTSD.

For more information and to buy tickets, go to NewHopeEquine.com.

Riley: Election integrity should matter to everyone – not just Republicans
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

