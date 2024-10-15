Donatos Pizza coming to Flower Mound

A new pizza restaurant is coming soon to Flower Mound.

One of Donatos Pizza’s first Texas locations will be at 1400 Long Prairie Road, Suite 160, near Hera Head Spa and Parlor Doughnuts.

Donatos, a national chain that got its start in 1963 in Columbus, Ohio, touts pizzas made with fresh hand-cut veggies, smoked provolone cheese and edge-to-edge toppings, according to a recent news release from the town of Flower Mound.

The restaurant is expected to open in November, ownership said.

For more information, visit www.donatos.com.