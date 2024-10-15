Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Trader Joe’s opening new store in Coppell on Wednesday

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Trader Joe's

A new Trader Joe’s grocery store will open Wednesday morning in Coppell, becoming the closest location to many southern Denton County residents.

The 11,500-square-foot store, 120 South Denton Tap Road, is the first new Trader Joe’s in North Texas in eight years and the 20th location in the state, according to a company news release.

“Inside this neighborhood grocery store, customers will find outstanding value in the form of the best quality products at the best everyday prices,” the company said in a statement. “The store’s interior artwork will highlight local sites including Coppell High School, Bethel Road and the water tower, along with the Coppell historical railroad depot.”

Through the company’s longstanding Neighborhood Shares Program, the new Coppell Trader Joe’s will donate 100% of products that go unsold but remain fit for consumption to a range of local nonprofits.

The store will celebrate the grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony just before the doors open at 9 a.m. It will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Click here for more information.

