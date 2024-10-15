Meet the Candidates: U.S. House District 26

Aside from the contentious presidential race, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, southern Denton County voters will cast their ballots for numerous federal, state and local candidates. Also on the ballot are proposed tax rate increases for Argyle ISD and Northwest ISD to address budget shortfalls.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested elections. Incumbents are marked with (i). Below is each candidate’s Mission Statement.

Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Nov. 1 at 54 locations around the county. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

In the race for the 26th District of Texas in the U.S. House of Representatives, longtime incumbent Michael Burgess chose to not seek reelection, meaning there will be a new face representing southern Denton County in the House of Representatives for the first time since 2003. Republican Brandon Gill won the Republican nomination in the March primary, and he is running against Democrat Ernest Lineberger. Libertarian candidate Phil Gray did not respond to the CTG questionnaire.

U.S. House, TX-26 (2-year-term)

Brandon Gill, 30 (R)

The United States is the greatest nation on Earth, but under the Biden/Harris Administration, Americans are suffering. When I get elected to Congress, I will fight to secure our border, bring inflation down, stop wasteful government spending, reduce taxes by extending the Trump tax cuts, slash burdensome regulations, make America energy independent again (drill baby, drill!), stop wokeness in its tracks, protect our children from inappropriate gender ideologies, secure our elections and end government weaponization. With President Trump in the White House and a Republican majority in Congress and the Senate, we are going to Make America Great Again!

brandongillforcongress.com

Ernest Lineberger, 66 (D)

Get government back to work for the American People, not just the rich. End obstructionism in congress. Restore personal rights and freedoms put at risk by extreme state laws and Supreme Court decisions, including full reproductive health care including abortion as was under Roe vs. Wade, racial equity, voting rights, reasonable gun safety measures to put responsibility back in responsible gun ownership, real immigration reform and border security. Level the economic playing field such that all people working full time make a living wage to afford a reasonable quality of life. This includes addressing costs of housing, food, higher education, as well as wages. Improve Foreign affairs.

linebergerforuscongress.com