Flower Mound Town Council candidates participated in a televised forum on Thursday night at Flower Mound Town Hall hosted by The Cross Timbers Gazette and moderated by Bob Weir.

Chris Drew and Brad Ruthrauff are running for the Place 2 seat on Town Council. Also on the ballot is a $7.5 million bond referendum to fund construction of a new tennis center.

Early voting begins Monday, April 24, for the Saturday, May 6, election.