Engel & Völkers recognized for excellence in client service

Engel & Völkers Dallas Southlake, with a location in Flower Mound’s Lakeside DFW and led by license partner Roxann Taylor, was the recipient of the 2022 Engel & Völkers Cup. This is Engel & Völkers’ highest honor given each year to the Americas shop that achieves consistent growth, productivity and per person productivity, demonstrates exceptional client service experiences along with a clear commitment and successful use of the brand’s systems, tools, and marketing programs to attain leadership in its local marketplace and within Engel & Völkers’ Americas network.

“Roxann has been a pillar of the Engel & Völkers network since 2014,” said Anthony Hitt, president & CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “Under her leadership, her shops and advisors have established themselves as leaders in luxury real estate and have given back over $1 million in charitable contributions to Special Olympics and other Dallas/Forth Worth organizations.”

The Cup was presented to the shop in March by Hitt and the global CEO of Engel & Völkers Sven Odia during EVX 2023, Engel & Völkers Americas’ annual network event at Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

“The collaborative global network provided by Engel & Völkers is highly appealing to our clients and our top-notch real estate professionals who are dedicated to offering exceptional real estate services,” said Roxann Taylor. “We operate as a family and make the most of the brand’s resources and strive to provide outstanding service to our advisors, our clients, and our communities where our 5 shops are located in DFW. Winning the prestigious Engel & Völkers Cup this year is a thrilling honor, and we are so excited to continue our success into 2023.”