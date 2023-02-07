Flower Mound calls bond election for new tennis center

The Flower Mound Town Council on Monday night unanimously called a bond election to help fund the construction of a new tennis center at Trotter Park, 4551 Cross Timbers Road.

The proposed tennis center includes 16 lighted tennis courts, 12 lighted pickleball courts, a clubhouse with restrooms, playground, walking trails, parking and landscaping. The preferred operational model indicated in the Tennis Center Feasibility Study was to self-operate the tennis center, and a fee structure would be set up to have resident and non-resident rates to utilize the facility, according to the town. However, those items have not been finalized, and a fee structure has not been set at this time.

The new tennis center is projected to cost about $15 million, and the town intends to fund half of it with general obligation bond proceeds, if approved by voters, and the other half from the town’s General Fund, 4B Sales Tax Fund and Park Development Fund. If repayment is issued equally between funds, the projected impact on property tax would be $0.0022 based on an average home value of $448,540, amounting to less than $10 a year for Flower Mound families with that average home value, according to the town.

The tennis center bond will be Proposition A on Flower Mound residents’ ballots in the May 6 General Election. If approved, the town expects construction to begin about a year later, and for it to be completed about a year after that, likely summer 2025 at the earliest.