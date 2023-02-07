Braum’s restaurant delayed but still coming to FM 407

A new Braum’s restaurant is still in the works for FM 407, though it has been significantly delayed.

In November 2021, the Double Oak Town Council approved the site plan for the new restaurant, to be located near Chinn Chapel Road, between Rapid Med Urgent Care and Tropical Smoothie Cafe. The restaurant planned to open in summer 2022, but it has been delayed for several reasons.

Helen Pacione, Braum’s director of real estate, spoke briefly at Monday’s Double Oak Town Council meeting to explain the delay and assure the town that a restaurant is still coming.

“Because of distribution issues, the rising cost of construction and now inflation, Mr. Braum just put a hold on three properties in North Texas, Double Oak being one,” Pacione said. “We are going to move forward, and we’ll have the store open and operating by February 2024.”

Double Oak Mayor Mike Donnelly said the town “has enjoyed working with Braum’s representatives” and it’s “excited about Braum’s future opening in Double Oak.” Mayor Pro Tem Patrick Johnson said the town hoped the update will keep residents excited about the future restaurant.

“Double Oak is ready when you are,” Johnson said to Pacione.