City of Justin hires interim city manager

The city of Justin announced Tuesday that it has hired Jarrod Greenwood, a longtime administrator for the town of Westlake, to be Justin’s new interim city manager.

Former City Manager Chuck Ewings left the city after less than two years in the position for a new job with the city of Prosper. To fill that void, the Justin City Council hired Greenwood on an interim basis and approved a contract with Strategic Government Resources to conduct a nationwide search for a permanent replacement, according to a city news release.

Greenwood has 29 years of experience in municipal management and utilities, the last 19 years of which were with the town of Westlake, where he served as director of public works, assistant town manager, deputy town manager and acting town manager during his career. He retired at the end of 2022.

Greenwood and his wife of 29 years, Susan, have three adult children and three grandchildren, and they were co-chairs of Westlake’s Annual Classic Car Show for the last six years. Greenwood holds a Master of Public Administration from Troy University and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Texas, and he is a graduate of the Senior Executive Institute from the International City Manager’s Association and has also received a certification as a credentialed manager.