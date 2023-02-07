Denton County Tax Office reduces hours

The Denton County Tax Assessor Collector office is reducing its office hours, starting Wednesday.

Denton County Tax Office locations will now be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays. On all other weekdays, it will remain on the 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. schedule.

The new hours will enable staff to continue to serve customers by keeping more up to date with work resulting from motor vehicle dealer sales and mail-in transactions, as well as facilitate continued training, according to a county news release.

“The new hours will enable all of our staff to dedicate this time each Wednesday to performing work that is required to be conducted,” said Michelle French, Denton County tax assessor collector. “We anticipate this will alleviate the need to close one or more offices to the public periodically, as has been done over the course of the last two years.”

Click here for more information.