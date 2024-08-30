High School Football Scoreboard

Week 1 of Friday Night Lights in southern Denton County is in the books! Here’s how your favorite local team performed:

Flower Mound 50, Arlington Bowie 48

Flower Mound was the last team standing in a slugfest on Friday night, defeating Arlington Bowie 50-48 in double overtime.

The Jaguars jumped out to a 7-0 lead when Noah Spinks hit Carter Massey on a 10-yard pass.

Following two unanswered Volunteer touchdowns, Flower Mound trailed 14-7 late in the second quarter

With less than three minutes to play in the first half, Flower Mound took the lead when Spinks and Massey hooked up on a 23-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 14 and Ryan Stadler scored on a 6-yard run with 32 seconds remaining before the break.

21-14 Flower Mound at halftime and @carterMassey9 is participating! Already 2 TD’s on the night. pic.twitter.com/PfhbX6JNDn — Joe Lorenzini (@lorenziniphotog) August 31, 2024

Flower Mound extended its lead to 14 on an 8-yard run from Noah Erdman, but Bowie scored again to make it 28-21 Jags heading into the fourth.

Bowie scored two straight touchdowns in the fourth quarter to take a 7-point lead with under four minutes play.

With 12 seconds remaining in regulation, Flower Mound tied the game at 35 when Spinks connected with Eli Brown for 5 yards to send the game to overtime.

Flower Mound got the ball first in overtime, and scored on a 4-yard run from Marcus Simpson.

Bowie tied the game up on their possession and then scored first in double overtime, but had a failed PAT.

The Jaguars answered with a touchdown of their own when Spinks hit Erdman on an 11-yard touchdown pass, and then completed the 2-point conversion on a Spinks pass to Carter Massey.

Flower Mound (1-0, 0-0) will host Wylie at 7 p.m. on Sept. 6.

Liberty Christian 56, Fort Bend Christian 0

The Liberty Christian Warriors, led by head coach Jason Witten, got off to a good start on Friday with shutout over Fort Bend Christian.

The Warriors were up 7-0 when Quinn Murphy hit Cooper Witten on a 5-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0 Liberty.

With a minute to go in the first quarter, Murphy and Witten hooked up again on a 7-yard touchdown pass and the Warriors led 21-0 headed into the second quarter.

With 11 minutes to play in the second quarter, Murphy connected with Brady Janusek on a 55-yard touchdown pass.

Two minutes later, Murphy hit Jaylon Hawkins on a 28-yard touchdown pass, and with three minutes to go in the first half Blake Brisker scored on a 5-yard run.

With under a minute to play in the second quarter, Murphy once again hit Janusek on a 55-yard touchdown pass to make it 49-0 Liberty Christian at the half.

With four minutes to play in the third quarter, Carter Lind hit Brown on an 8-yard pass to make it 56-0.

Liberty Christian (1-0, 0-0) will host Texas High School at 7 p.m. on Sept. 6.

Marcus 14, Keller 10

The Marcus Marauders rallied from an early deficit to win their season opener against Keller on Friday night.

The night started out slow, as Keller took a 7-0 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter, Isaiah Keliikipi scored on a 3-yard scamper to tie the game at 7 as the clock wound down.

Keller kicked a field goal to make it 10-7, but Marcus took its first and final lead of the night when Rhett Garza scored on a 3-yard run to make it 14-10 Marauders with 5:36 to play.

Marcus (1-0, 0-0) will travel to Arlington at 7 p.m. on Sept. 6 to play Arlington High School.

Guyer 35, Aledo 30

The Guyer Wildcats found themselves in a dog fight on Friday night, but emerged victorious against perennial powerhouse Aledo.

Ford Stinson kicked a 35-yard field goal to get things going for the Wildcats, but Aledo scored 16 unanswered points between the first and second quarter.

Stinson kept the Wildcats in the game with two more field goals (25,27) before Zach De Anda recovered a blocked punt in the end zone to knot the game at 16 with 5:35 to play in the second quarter.

Aledo regained the lead, but Guyer answered with an 83-yard touchdown kickoff return from Corbin Glasco to tie the game of 23 at the half.

Aledo regained the lead early in the third quarter to make it 30-23 Bearcats.

Guyer answered when Glasco scored on a 54-yard run.

With eight minutes to play in the game, the Wildcats defense scored on a safety to make it 32-30 Guyer.

Stinson tacked on a 25-yard field goal with 4:25 to play to make it 35-30 Guyer.

The Wildcats (1-0, 0-0) will host Arlington Martin at 7 p.m. on Sept. 6.

Lewisville 51, Mansfield Summit 6

Lewisville was firing on all cylinders, defeating Mansfield Summit by a score of 51-6.

Derrick Martin got things going for the Farmers on a 1-yard run, and Tenel Hill made it 14-0 Lewisville on a 1-yard run with 59 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

The Lewisville defense then came up big with a fumble recovery in the end zone to take a 21-0 lead into the second quarter.

With 17 seconds remaining in the first half, Tre Williams hit JT Thomas on a 23-yard touchdown pass to give Lewisville a 27-0 halftime lead.

With 5:10 to play in the third, Declan Hamm kicked a 44-yard field goal, and four minutes later, Williams hit Thomas on a 57-yard touchdown pass to make it 37-0 Farmers heading into the fourth quarter.

Williams then hit Noah McNeil on a 30-yard touchdown pass to make it 44-0.

Summit scored with just over six minutes to play, but Lewisville answered on a 6-yard run from Isaiah Wilson.

Lewisville (1-0, 0-0) will travel to Trophy Club at 7 p.m. on Sept. 5 to play Byron Nelson.

Northwest 36, Mansfield Legacy 17

The Texans cruised on Friday night with 36-17 victory over Mansfield Legacy.

Northwest trailed 3-0 at the end of the first quarter, before Ryder Norton connected with Kobey Wall on a 50-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-3 lead into the half.

Northwest had a big third quarter when Nate Jean scored on a 1-yard run to make it 14-3 Texans.

Norton then connected with Wall on a 51-yard touchdown pass to make it 22-7 heading into the fourth.

Legacy scored a touchdown of its own before Jean broke a 33-yard touchdown scamper to make it 29-10 early in the fourth.

Norton scored on a 1-yard keeper to make it 36-10.

Legacy scored again late to make it 36-17 Texans.

Northwest (1-0, 0-0) will host McKinney North at 7 p.m. on Sept. 6.

Frisco Lone Star 24, Argyle 17

Things were looking good for Argyle in the first half against Frisco Lone Star on Friday night, but the Rangers rallied for a 24-17 win.

With just under eight minutes to play in the first quarter, Maguire Gasperson completed an 8-yard pass to Jaxon Greene to make it 7-0 Argyle.

Lone Star tied it up before Anthony Ruvalcaba kicked a 28-yard field goal to make it 10-7 Argyle after one.

Gasperson hit Will Krzysiak on a 25-yard touchdown pass to extend the Eagles lead before the Rangers kicked a field goal to bring the game back to within 7 points.

Frisco Lone Star scored 14 unanswered points between the third and fourth quarter to take a 24-17 lead.

Argyle (0-1, 0-0) will host Midlothian Heritage at 7 p.m. on Sept. 6.

Please check back next week for southern Denton County high school football results!