Eads: Labor Day and our labor force

Labor Day weekend is upon us, the traditional ushering out of summer. We know there will be plenty of summer-like weather in Texas, but the calendar reminds us of the upcoming changes. Many families will enjoy one last weekend of summer fun while the reality of school routines and fall sporting events will become the main focus of daily life.

It can be easy to think of Labor Day as an extra day off work or school, but this federal holiday has a deep history. It recognizes the hard work and contributions of the American worker.

The first Labor Day celebration was a parade in New York City on September 5, 1882. Following that celebration, a few states passed laws recognizing Labor Day as a legal holiday. The first Monday in September became a federal holiday in 1894 after President Grover Cleveland signed it into law.

American workers have long embraced the challenges of innovation, production, and versatility. The economic landscape continues to change, and American workers have continually adapted to keep our economy strong. This is truly the case for the State of Texas and Denton County.

We are fortunate to have Workforce Solutions of North Central Texas (WSNCT), which serves a 14-county area and monitors the economic indicators for our high-growth area. Currently, the WSNCT is tasked with the annual development of the Target Occupations List (TOL), which helps identify in-demand jobs and the potential number of openings in our region.

Their foresight reveals significant job openings that impact our local economy.

Occupational growth, wages, and education requirements were examined as the list was built, but local input and feedback are helpful. By clicking here, you can share your input with the WSNCT. Public comments are accepted through September 11 at 11:59 p.m.