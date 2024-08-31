Electric vehicle company moving headquarters to southern Denton County

An electrical vehicle company announced this month that it is moving its headquarters to southern Denton County.

In its second-quarter results released Aug. 14, Canoo mentioned that it is moving operations to Justin. WFAA reported that Canoo leaders have been working in Justin for the last three years, and the company will offer relocation to 137 of 194 employees at the current headquarters in Torrance, California, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Canoo recently sold some vehicles to the United States Postal Service and van rental company Kingbee, according to the Dallas Morning News. Its biggest customer is Walmart, which bought at least 4,500 Canoo vehicles.