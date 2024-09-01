Sunday, September 1, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

Denton County sweltered through exceptionally hot, dry August

Brad Barton
By Brad Barton
0
3
Meteorologist Brad Barton

August is generally the time of year when we finally get our fill of summer and start wishing for a break in the day-after-day monotony of hot, dry weather; no more so than this year.

The past month has been sharply warmer than normal with almost no precipitation through August 27th. Despite some breezy days, North Texas has escaped most serious wildfires, but a hot, dry August often leads to a hot, dry September. If the current, semi-permanent high-pressure system remains strong, while deflecting any tropical systems in the Gulf of Mexico, watering restrictions could turn into watering bans extending throughout North Texas. As of this writing, a weak cold front was forecast to produce some spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms over Labor Day.

By the numbers, August was exceptionally hot and dry. The hottest temperature so far in August was 107 degrees, recorded on the 19th, while 69 was the coolest on August 8th. The average high temperature during August was 100.4, which was four degrees hotter than the normal average high of 96.1. The average low was 76.2, which was three degrees above the norm of 73. At least 14 days in August topped out at or above 100 degrees. The day/night average temperature for August worked out to 88.3, which was nearly 4 degrees warmer than normal.

As of Aug. 27, rainfall was virtually nil at .03” which was recorded on August 3rd. The last significant rain recorded at Denton Enterprise Airport was .69” on July 21st. Since then, Denton has been left high and dry for the past five weeks in a row. So far in 2024, Denton has received 29 inches of rain, roughly 7” above normal for this time of year. Once again, the 17 inches of rain received in April and May have kept lake levels respectable, but vegetation is browning out in a hurry, now.

Lake Ray Roberts, Lake Grapevine and Lewisville Lake are still at or above 98% of capacity. West and southwest of Denton County, Lake Bridgeport, Eagle Mountain Lake and Lake Worth are averaging 65-70% of capacity.

The Climate Prediction Center forecasts Texas and much of the southern half of the lower 48 will have warmer-than-normal temperatures during September, while rainfall is expected to remain below normal.

Previous article
Eads: Labor Day and our labor force
Brad Barton
Brad Bartonhttps://www.wbap.com/weather-updates/
Brad Barton is Chief Meteorologist of WBAP 820/93.3 FM and 570 KLIF, which originate Emergency Alert System weather warnings for North Texas.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.