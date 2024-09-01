H-E-B announces future store in Irving

H-E-B announced Wednesday that it acquired property in Las Colinas and plans to open a grocery store there that will be the closest H-E-B to some southern Denton County residents.

The Irving store will be built at I-635 and Olympus Boulevard in front of the former Fry’s electronics store, according to a company news release.

“H-E-B has been a Texas institution for almost 120 years, and it’s a pleasure to welcome them home to Irving along with 700 new jobs for our workforce,” said Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer. “Our community offers an excellent quality of life that includes best-in-class amenities, and the addition of H-E-B reinforces this with its broad array of grocery options at affordable prices. Irving’s central location in the Metroplex will also give area residents easy access to H-E-B.”

Construction is expected to begin this year, and H-E-B plans to open it in late 2026, the news release said.