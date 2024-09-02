Foust: Northwest ISD celebrates 75 years of excellence and growth

Dear Northwest ISD Community,

This school year marks a significant milestone for Northwest ISD – our 75th anniversary. In 1949, the schools of Haslet, Justin, Rhome and Roanoke joined hands to form Northwest ISD. Born from a desire to provide the community’s students more opportunities and the best education possible, the early vision of Northwest ISD remains today through our “kids come first” focus.

Our thriving school district is a testament to the dedication of our educators, the number of quality learning opportunities and the supportive communities we serve. Anchored by a legacy of excellence and a clear vision, Northwest ISD continues to grow and change.

As the fastest-growing school district in North Texas, we are projected to have more than 32,000 students this year. To accommodate this growth and ensure that every student has access to the best possible learning environment, we proudly opened Alan and Andra Perrin Elementary School and a replacement building for Gene Pike Middle School thanks to the 2023 voter-approved bond election.

As we celebrate our past and look forward to the future, it’s also important to recognize the challenges we face. School districts across Texas are encountering significant budget shortfalls because of a lack of legislative action to increase public education funding despite substantial inflation. Northwest ISD adopted a deficit budget and will hold a Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election this November in an effort to bring in additional revenue.

If approved by NISD voters, the maintenance and operation tax rate would increase by 3 cents, generating nearly $16 million. The additional funds would be used to balance the district budget, keep current class size ratios, maintain current student program offerings and continue to provide competitive teacher and staff salaries.

Voters who live in Northwest ISD will have the opportunity to cast ballots during early voting – which lasts from Monday, October 21, to Friday, November 1 – or on Election Day, which takes place Tuesday, November 5. To learn more about the VATRE and Northwest ISD’s tax rate, visit www.nisdtx.org/vatre.

Northwest ISD’s success is a shared achievement. As we proudly reflect on the legacy of our school district, I want to thank you for helping us shape the next 75 years of excellence.

Dr. Mark Foust, Superintendent

Northwest Independent School District