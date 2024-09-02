Rapp: Lewisville ISD building on success as school year begins

Dear Lewisville ISD Community,

The 2024-25 school year has just begun and we are already off to a great start! As I enter my third school year as LISD’s Superintendent, and 29th year serving this incredible district, I look forward to strengthening the relationships between staff, students, their families, and the communities we represent.

We have so many things to look forward to in LISD, and I’m excited to share the accomplishments of our students and staff, and what you can expect in our district this school year and beyond.

Last spring we graduated more than 4,000 seniors in the class of 2024, and ultimately we are here to ensure each and every student is confident, equipped with the knowledge and skills to thrive and adapt for their future.

In order to prepare for those futures, last year we asked voters to approve two bond elections, as well as a VATRE. Thanks to the support of our community, many of the bond propositions passed, as did the VATRE which generated an additional $37.5 million for our district and decreased our budget deficit drastically. I am extremely grateful to our community for their support and look forward to sharing updates throughout the year as we put your taxpayer dollars to work.

The 2024-25 school year will see many construction projects taking place thanks to the voters’ approval of these bond elections. There are many facilities across the district that are in need of major repairs, and I am excited for our students and staff to continue exceptional experiences in these renovated learning spaces. Last school year we also broke ground on an expansion of our Technology, Exploration and Career Center East (TECC-E), which was approved by voters in our 2017 bond election. This expansion will create space for a new dental program, and classes will begin spring 2025.

In the midst of a challenging time to be an educator, LISD is celebrating a low turnover rate in teachers compared to the previous year and surrounding DFW school districts. We received a 95% approval rating from our families last school year, and we will continue our emphasis on communication, culture and connection to sustain the community engagement we know is vital to creating a sense of belonging for all students and their families.

My focus since I became Superintendent has been on strengthening our community engagement, and truly becoming partners with families in the education of their children. There has never been a more important time for us to come together as ONE LISD to advocate for public schools. The upcoming spring semester will once again face another legislative session and it has never been more crucial for Texas lawmakers to hear the incredible stories of every student, every staff member, every family member, and every community member in LISD.

The experiences taking place in our classrooms and throughout our facilities are truly irreplaceable. We will continue to advocate for an increase to the basic allotment, which hasn’t been adjusted since 2019 despite inflation. The impacts of the lack of funding by the state are being felt by districts all across Texas, and it is important for us to engage with one another to make our voices heard as legislators face decisions about school funding.

As LISD joins together under the banner of “everyONE” for the 2024-25 school year, I’m so proud to be a part of this district full of engaged learners, inspiring leaders, informed families and passionate alumni, and I know that together we will continue to make every day a great day for kids.

Dr. Lori Rapp, Superintendent

Lewisville Independent School District