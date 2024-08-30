Friday, August 30, 2024
Southern Denton County Business

Chick-fil-A Argyle, HTeaO Flower Mound now open

Customers line up for the HTeaO grand opening in Flower Mound on Friday.

Two highly anticipated drive-thru businesses opened Friday in southern Denton County.

Located at 1218 FM 407, a new Chick-fil-A restaurant opened for business at 6 a.m. in the Harvest Town Center mixed-use development at FM 407 & I-35W, between Argyle and Northlake. The restaurant will be open for dine-in, drive-thru, carry-out, delivery and Mobile Thru from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with the drive-thru open until 10 p.m.

In celebration of the opening, Chick-fil-A has donated $25,000 to Feeding America to support local hunger relief efforts in the area, according to a company news release. The funds will be distributed between Tarrant Area Food Bank and North Texas Food Bank. In addition, Chick-fil-A Argyle is recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the Argyle area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A entrées for a year.

For the latest news and updates on Chick-fil-A Argyle, visit the local restaurant’s Facebook page and follow along on Instagram. For more information about Chick-fil-A, visit chick-fil-a.com.

Photo courtesy of HTeaO

Then at noon Friday, HTeaO, the nation’s leading iced tea brand, celebrated the grand opening of a new location at 3551 Morriss Road in Flower Mound. The first 250 customers received limited-edition HTeaO T-shirts, and free cups of tea will be served from noon to 2 p.m. After that, through Sunday, Happy Hour pricing (half off) will be offered all day. Half-priced gallons of tea will be served through Sept. 6, according to a company news release.

HTeaO offers a range of ultra-premium tea, water and coffee products, in-store and in drive-thru lanes. Each location boasts more than 20 meticulously crafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea, made using a proprietary water filtration system and 100% natural ingredients, according to the news release.

“My wife and I chose Flower Mound for our first HTeaO location because of its rapidly growing and vibrant community. The location felt perfect to us; it’s an ideal spot to introduce our refreshing offerings to residents and visitors alike,” said franchisee Aaron Mattlage. “Opening our first HTeaO in Flower Mound is an exciting milestone for us. This area is full of energy, friendliness, and a deep sense of connection. We’re thrilled to be a part of this thriving community and look forward to bringing people together with our refreshing, high-quality teas.”

After Friday, HTeaO Flower Mound’s hours will be 7 a.m. to 8:05 p.m. on weekdays,, 8 a.m. to 8:05 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8:05 p.m. on Sundays.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

