Friday, August 30, 2024
Southern Denton County Local News

1 Dallas officer killed, 2 injured; suspect killed in Lewisville

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of the Lewisville Police Department

A man suspected of killing one Dallas Police Department officer and injuring two others overnight led police on a chase to Lewisville, where he was fatally shot.

About 10:10 p.m. Thursday, Dallas police responded to an officer in distress in the 900 block of E. Ledbetter Drive in Oak Cliff. Responding officers found an officer shot in a marked squad car, according to a Dallas Police Department news release. Those responding officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect at the scene, and two officers were shot.

All three officers were taken to local hospitals. One has died, one was in critical condition and one was in stable condition, police said early Friday morning. Dallas PD did not identify the officers involved, but is expected to release more information soon.

The suspect fled the scene, and officers pursued him at a high rate of speed north on I-35E to Lewisville. Just north of Hwy 121 Business, the suspect got out of the vehicle with a long gun, according to police. Dallas officers shot him, and he died at the scene. His identity has not been released, as of Friday morning.

Northbound I-35E was closed at the scene until about 7:30 a.m., according to Lewisville police.

Lewisville ISD Education Foundation names new executive director
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

