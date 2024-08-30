Friday, August 30, 2024
Lewisville ISD Education Foundation names new executive director

By CTG Staff
Bill Lee, Executive Director, Lewisville ISD Education Foundation

The Lewisville ISD Education Foundation (LEF) has appointed Bill Lee as its new executive director, making him just the fourth person to hold the position since the foundation’s establishment in 1990.

Lee, who brings over 30 years of experience in industry, education, and consulting, is set to lead LEF with his background in operations management, strategic planning, fundraising, and organizational leadership.

Lee’s career has spanned multiple sectors, including a role as Vice President of one of the largest cellular companies in the U.S., founding a media company specializing in training and marketing for the mobile communications industry, and co-founding a lead generation marketing concept for home builders. He also developed a network promoting physicians, clinics, and hospitals, growing it into the largest medical video library in the U.S. Most recently, he served as director of marketing for Lewisville ISD, where he led successful digital media campaigns, including the award-winning “Best Schools in Texas” initiative.

Deeply rooted in the Lewisville community, Lee has served for 15 years as the announcer for Marcus High School’s football games and lives in Lantana with his wife, Lila. They enjoy camping and spending quality time with their family, which includes their four sons, all graduates of LISD, and their four grandchildren.

As the new Executive Director of LEF, Lee is poised to bring fresh energy to the foundation’s mission of supporting student scholarships, teacher grants, and education enrichment programs.

“Having served on the LEF board for several years and with my experience at LISD, I feel that this opportunity is a perfect fit for me at this stage of my career,” said Lee. “I am excited to begin this role and grateful for the confidence the current board has shown in me. I look forward to contributing to the continued success and progress of this outstanding organization.”

Salvation Army Lewisville Corps Center holds ‘renovation celebration’
