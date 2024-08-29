Salvation Army Lewisville Corps Center holds ‘renovation celebration’

The Salvation Army Lewisville Corps Center for Worship and Service, held a “renovation celebration” Tuesday to show community members the extensive updates that have been made at the facility, 880 Fox Ave.

“The revamped facility represents The Salvation Army’s commitment to serving all those combating poverty, addiction, and homelessness in the communities in lower Denton County — and across North Texas,” the organization said in a statement. “The Salvation Army has had a presence in Lewisville since 1997, originally in its location at 206 W. Main St. The revamped Corps on Fox Avenue is a relocation and merging of the two facilities, demonstrating a more robust approach to Doing the Most Good for the surrounding areas.”

The grand reopening kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by tours of the facility extended to partners, donors, volunteers, supporters, and additional guests. Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore and local elected officials were in attendance.

“We are excited to open our doors and continue making a meaningful impact on the lives of our Lewisville neighbors in need,” said Major Dwayne Durham, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army of Lewisville. “The Lewisville Corps is dedicated to providing essential social services, including food, hygiene products, rental and utility assistance, to individuals and families throughout the area. The renovations enhance access for both our existing and new clients, enabling The Salvation Army to expand our vital services, reach a wider audience, and plan for future opportunities to support the community.”

Among the updates is the newly renovated commercial kitchen, which will now have capacity to serve double the number of people during one meal, six days a week, according to the news release from the organization. Currently, The Salvation Army of North Texas provides more than 10,000 meals a year from its Lewisville location. The renovated facility features an expanded food pantry, complete with exterior access and a loading dock, which will implement the “choice” model that ensures clients have the ability to select the food items most needed to serve themselves, and their families, rather than receiving a pre-packed bag of groceries. Also now available onsite is a private shower program open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon, offering hygiene products, such as a towel and toiletries, and personal care facilities for those without access. During the summer and winter months, the Corps is open as a cooling station and overnight warming station for those in danger and in need of safe shelter accommodations.

Structural enhancements include upgraded ceiling insulation, flooring, lighting, and paint, as well as a renewed HVAC system for optimal efficiency. The Corps now offers additional office space to accommodate the staff of the Social Services Department, which provides comprehensive case management to all those experiencing poverty and homelessness, along with a newly designed larger meeting space.

The Center for Worship & Service will also continue to serve as the hub for the chapel, youth programs, adult ministries, and character-building initiatives in southern Denton County, according to the news release. The location will hold weekly worship services; provide youth with instruction in music, choir, dance, theatre, and art through, and host Senior Songsters and Senior Brass Band.

“The renovation celebration of the Salvation Army Lewisville Center for Worship and Service represents a significant milestone in our commitment to the Lewisville community,” said Major Paul McFarland, Area Commander of The Salvation Army of North Texas. “From ensuring that every family has food on their table to extending a helping hand with rental and utility assistance, our mission is to respond to the immediate and long-term needs of our community. With these improvements, we are even better equipped to continue delivering God-empowered transformations to the residents of Lewisville.”

In response to the challenges posed by inflation and rising costs, The Salvation Army has continued to expand its resources to meet a rising need in North Texas. Each year, The Salvation Army of North Texas serves over 80,000 people across 4,078 square miles, feeding more than 10,000 people a week through its 12 food pantries, treating 500 people a week through its three recovery programs, and housing 1,300 people a week through its six shelters and senior living centers.

To learn more about The Salvation Army of North Texas’ services, visit SalvationArmyNorthTexas.org.